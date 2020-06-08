Ronald Weyen
Beresford - Ronald Weyen, 85, of Beresford, SD passed away peacefully from natural causes with his family at his side on June 5, 2020 at Bethesda of Beresford.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Peggy Weyen of Beresford; son, Randy (Jeanne) Weyen of Sioux Falls; three daughters, Rhonda (James) Jurgensen of Sturgis, Kate (Mary Beth) Weyen of Sioux Falls and Mary (Todd) Vander Laan of Beresford; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, his Bethesda family and many, many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10AM Wed., June 10, 2020 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford, SD with burial to follow at St. Joseph of Emmet Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5-8PM Tues. at the church with a rosary at 6:45PM and a prayer service at 7PM. wassfuneralhome.com
Beresford - Ronald Weyen, 85, of Beresford, SD passed away peacefully from natural causes with his family at his side on June 5, 2020 at Bethesda of Beresford.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Peggy Weyen of Beresford; son, Randy (Jeanne) Weyen of Sioux Falls; three daughters, Rhonda (James) Jurgensen of Sturgis, Kate (Mary Beth) Weyen of Sioux Falls and Mary (Todd) Vander Laan of Beresford; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, his Bethesda family and many, many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10AM Wed., June 10, 2020 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford, SD with burial to follow at St. Joseph of Emmet Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5-8PM Tues. at the church with a rosary at 6:45PM and a prayer service at 7PM. wassfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.