|
|
Roni M. Mootz
Sioux Falls - On Friday, August 23rd, 2019, Ronahda (Roni) Mootz, loving wife to Jerry Mootz, mother of five children and grandmother of nine grandchildren, passed away at home at the age of 67.
Roni was born on August 20th, 1952 in LeSueur, MN to George and Christina (Vlasak) Tuma. She received her Registered Nursing degree from the St. Paul Ramsey School of Nursing in St. Paul, MN in 1973, and worked in healthcare for 40 years. On March 2nd, 1974, she married Jerry Mootz. They raised three daughters, Jennifer, Jacqueline and Jessica, and two sons, Justin and Jeffrey.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at The Church at the Gate at 6820 W. 26th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 at 10:30 a.m. A light meal will follow. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, August 28th at The Church at the Gate from 5 - 7 p.m. A burial will take place on Friday, August 30th, with more information to come at the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Roni's name to her church at uhopsf.com, or Children's Home Society at chssd.org.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 26, 2019