Rooney E. Green
Sioux Falls - Rooney Green, 86, of Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, March 3rd at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Rooney Emily Galloway was born October 31, 1933 in Snyder TX. To Sammie R. and Maggie L. (Gowens) Galloway. As a child, she moved to Riverside, California where she grew up and received her education. She graduated from Huntington Beach Union High School in 1952.
She worked as a civilian secretary for the US military, helping to fulfill military contracts for various military installations throughout the country and the world. Above all, Rooney was a homemaker and loving mother to her 5 children.
On February 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Gregory M. Green in Las Vegas, NV. The couple lived in numerous places, eventually settling permanently in Sioux Falls in 1978. Her husband, Gregory preceded her in death on August 21, 2014.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (Curtis) Gilbertson of Hudson, SD, Gregory Green and Laurie Waters, of Anchorage, AK, Beverly Green of Harrisburg, SD and Tom (Kim) Green of Sioux Falls, SD; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and her siblings, Wendol Galloway of Tulare, CA, Royce (Cindy) Galloway of Eugene, OR, Juanita (Jim) Fallon of Klamath Falls, OR and Oleta (Paul) Hawthorne of Escondido, CA.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Sammie and Maggie Galloway; a son, Richard Allen Green; granddaughter, Angela Gilbertson; her brother, Sammie Galloway, Jr. and her sister, Linda Galloway.
Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Monday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family will be from 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020