Services
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
207 W Elm St
Luverne, MN 56156
(507) 283-2777
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Schepel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Beth Schepel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Beth Schepel Obituary
Rosa Beth Schepel

Sioux Falls - Age 60, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 - 8 pm at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne, MN. Funeral will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 am at Luverne Christian Reformed Church. Rosa is survived by her husband, Gary; three children; and other family.

To view Rosa's life history or video tribute, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -