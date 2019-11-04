|
Rosa Beth Schepel
Sioux Falls - Age 60, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 - 8 pm at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne, MN. Funeral will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 am at Luverne Christian Reformed Church. Rosa is survived by her husband, Gary; three children; and other family.
To view Rosa's life history or video tribute, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019