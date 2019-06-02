Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Rosalind "Rosie" Dormaier


1927 - 2019
Rosalind "Rosie" Dormaier Obituary
Rosalind "Rosie" Dormaier

Sioux Falls - Rosalind "Rosie" Emelia Dormaier, 91, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice. Rosie is survived by her children Michele Dormaier and Doug Anderson; Brian (Nadine) Dormaier; 3 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, 4 step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Eleanor Hertz; sister-in-law Berdelia Mehlhaf.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to First Lutheran Media Ministry. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 pm Monday, June 3rd at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 4th at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019
