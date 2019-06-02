|
|
Rosalind "Rosie" Dormaier
Sioux Falls - Rosalind "Rosie" Emelia Dormaier, 91, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice. Rosie is survived by her children Michele Dormaier and Doug Anderson; Brian (Nadine) Dormaier; 3 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, 4 step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Eleanor Hertz; sister-in-law Berdelia Mehlhaf.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to First Lutheran Media Ministry. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 pm Monday, June 3rd at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 4th at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 2, 2019