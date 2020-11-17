1/1
Rose Ann Ryan
1923 - 2020
Rose Ann Ryan

Sioux Falls - Rose Ann Ryan, 97, passed away Sunday, November 15 at Primrose Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, SD. Rose Ann (Aschoff) Ryan was born July 15, 1923 in Osmond, NE to Henry and Theresa (Grosse Rhode) Aschoff. She moved to Sioux Falls SD in 1939. She graduated from St. Joseph Cathedral High School in 1943.

She is survived by her siblings: Barbaralee Hansen, Renner SD, Ronald Aschoff of Norfolk, NE, Gerald (Kay) Aschoff of Madison, NE; sisters-in-law: Glenda Aschoff and Edith Aschoff as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Mercedes (Aschoff) Usey, Angela (Angie) Aschoff, Elsie (Aschoff) Weis, Francis (Dick) Aschoff, William (Bill) Aschoff, an infant brother; brothers-in-law: Duane Hansen, Bill Usey, Jerry Weis; and sister-in-law: Lucile Aschoff.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed toward the Patrick and Rose Ann Ryan Endowment Fund at Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools.

Visitation will be 9:30 AM Friday, November 20 at St. Mary Church with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Masks and social distancing are required. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
