1/1
Rose Anne Colella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Anne Colella

Sioux Falls - Rose Anne Joyce Colella, age 93, died on November 16, 2020. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls, SD with burial to follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Redfield, SD at 2:30 PM. Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a more complete obituary and a link to view her funeral service online.

Rose Anne is survived by her husband Edward Colella, stepchildren Debbie Hulley, Donna George, and Eddie Colella (Vel), and three generations of loving nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, and her siblings Sr. Eleanor Joyce, Rev. James Joyce, Thomas (Elaine) Joyce, Sr. Sabina Joyce, Dr. John (Margaret) Joyce, Bernardine (William) Knapp, Raymond Joyce, and Ronald Joyce.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Joseph
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Burial
02:30 PM
St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved