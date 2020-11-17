Rose Anne Colella
Sioux Falls - Rose Anne Joyce Colella, age 93, died on November 16, 2020. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls, SD with burial to follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Redfield, SD at 2:30 PM. Please go to www.georgeboom.com
for a more complete obituary and a link to view her funeral service online.
Rose Anne is survived by her husband Edward Colella, stepchildren Debbie Hulley, Donna George, and Eddie Colella (Vel), and three generations of loving nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, and her siblings Sr. Eleanor Joyce, Rev. James Joyce, Thomas (Elaine) Joyce, Sr. Sabina Joyce, Dr. John (Margaret) Joyce, Bernardine (William) Knapp, Raymond Joyce, and Ronald Joyce.