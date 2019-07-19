|
|
Rose Enders
Formerly of Winner, SD - Rose Enders, 69, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on July 31st, 2018 in Jenison, MI. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.
Rose was born in West Point, Nebraska, on June 15th, 1949 to Richard (Dick) and Magdalene (Meg) Doescher (Heinecke). She was the eldest of 8 children: Richard (Bev), Randy (Linda), Ronda (Harland), Judy (Jack), Cheryl, Tom and Chris (Lisa). Her parents lived across north-central Nebraska and south-central South Dakota. Rose graduated from Winner High School in 1967.
In March of 1969, Rose married Joey Leo Enders in Winner, SD. They made their home in Massachusetts as Joe finished his Air Force commitment. After the Air Force, they initially made their home in Yankton, SD as Rose pursued her education at Yankton College; receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education. She subsequently also received her Master's Degree from California Lutheran as she and Joe pursued their life dreams in southern California.
Joe and Rose moved from life in the sun to western Michigan to accept new life challenges. Rose lived as an educator for the next 40 years spending her energy building self-esteem with disadvantaged youth in the inner city of Grand Rapids, MI school system. Rose literally loved her work, which went beyond the normal commitment or dedication. Rose taught, coached and mentored many children which all had special places in her heart. Joe and Rose welcomed children into their life and home, making each child feel accepted, special and loved. Rose's desire to make all children feel cared for can't be understated; just look at the Facebook page blow up's.
Rose's legacy in the Grand Rapids public school will be foundational, as all that she cared about was building children's self-esteem and mentoring those students down an avenue to find a better way of life. Rose was compassionate, firm and strict, but always putting herself at risk to make sure her students were cared for and could see a positive way forward in life. Rose's legacy is carried forward with the love that she displayed daily to her children (students).
Rose's and Joe's special adoptions were Joyce (John) Jefferson and their children Jonte and Mya along with Takeia Sherman and her daughter Khyleice Grover.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, both parents, and brother Richard. She is survived by her siblings (except Richard) and Joe's sister Jana (Paul) Kemp.
Rose's other passion was to care for her namesake rose gardens. She was fabulous at taking care of her plants and competing and judging shows across the central U. S. Rose won many best of shows and would want to be remembered as a kind soul and being reunited with her lifelong love, Joe. Peace be with our sister, aunt, friend, mentor and confidant who always cared more for her acquaintances than she cared for herself. Let's celebrate Rose's life legacy. Rest in peace our beautiful sister.
In lieu of flowers, or contributions please donate school supplies to your local schools.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 19, 2019