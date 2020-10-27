Rose MarieBosworth - Rose Marie Bosworth, age 76, died on October 25, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital. Viewing will commence on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 5:30 to 8:00 PM at the United Methodist Church, Plankinton, SD with a prayer service begining at 6:00 Pm Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:30 AM.Rose Marie Bosworth, affectionately known as Grandma Rose, the fourth of eight children, to Robert and Clara (Arends) Kritzmire, started life on June 27th, 1944, in Pierre, South Dakota. At four years old, Rose and her family moved from Pierre to a farmhouse in Parker, South Dakota. Their new home lacked heated water; and the family used an outhouse until the early 1970's. These challenges Rose experienced during the next formative fourteen years of her life, made her into the determined, strong, dynamic woman she became.Rose attended Parker Public School, sang in the choir and played saxophone in the school's band. Her bubbling personality and resilient work ethic were also of immense value to the 4-H Club and Future Homemakers of America. During these influential years, Rose acquired the skills of sewing, canning, gardening, and upholstery. It was no surprise to everyone that Rose made the honor-roll.After graduating in 1962, Rose set her sights on working in the medical sector. She spent the summer as a nanny for the Kirby Family in Sioux Falls, SD, before starting her training at St. Joseph's Hospital to become an X-ray technician. In 1964 Rose joined Dr. Lewis' orthopedic team as their X-ray technician on Main Street in Mitchell, SD.Rose seemed to be living a life pre-destined for her. In 1963, on the island skating-rink in Milltown, SD, Richard Bosworth, a tall, slim, best dancer on the dancefloor, asked Rose to dance for the first time in her life. They got married two years later, December 4th, 1965, at Parker United Methodist Church. The couple continued to dance their way through the next five decades. Rose learned how to be a farmer's wife; and Richard received the gift of being loved by Rose.The couple first made their home on the family farm until 1981. They then moved to a new home where they spent the rest of their lives. Why? Because their family was expanding: Annette, Jesse & Jason (twins), and Peggy were born. Rose showered her magical love on her four children, showing them how to be strong, faith-centered people.Though God bestowed upon Rose many talents, her greatest was her genuine love for people. It didn't matter if they were related to her, or not. Because according to Rose, everyone shared the same almighty-Father. From leading the Sunday-School, growing a garden, butchering chickens, all the way to castrating pigs, Rose added magic, fun and entertainment wherever her presence was. The public in Plankinton, South Dakota saw this first-hand in 1983 when she was hired as the Deputy Auditor for Aurora County. Rose turned that courthouse office into a delightful place of public service. A decade later, she ran her first campaign. Rose's slogan? "Rose Knows the Auditor's Office. Rose Knows." She retired as Aurora County's Auditor in 1999, gifting the entire office a significantly enhanced working atmosphere.Her decades of tireless community-service to the town of Plankinton cannot be summarized in an obituary. She loved people through her service in Eastern Star, volunteering at the local school, housing foreign exchange students, singing in the choir, leading Sunday-School music, and overseas mission trips, campaigning for offices, supporting the local Cancer Fund, and assisting at the local thrift store. The Order of Eastern Star channeled her support of strong, faith-filled women. In the fifty years of Eastern Star her favorite role was Electa -- the woman in red representing the virtue of endurance of persecution.Rose's life was not without trials. The early farmhouse years that fortified her internal strength of mind, body, spirit and love of the Lord, would be called upon when in 1973 the death of her son, Jason, just broke her heart. Of all the various types of pain Rose's ever experienced, none compared to that single devastating moment. Nothing came close. This pain of a mother losing a child pushed her to lean onto and into the Lord. This commitment to faith supplied abundant, divine love and grace that flowed through her. She devoutly shared that love with others.At 63, cancer tried to siphon away Rose's magical spirit. The bestselling book, Anyway You Can, documented her story of triumph over cancer. Grandma Rose's Mary-Poppins-like persona came alive to readers across the globe as she fought cancer and overcame unspeakable challenges. Her return to full and vibrant health, inspired many people to fight against the ailments of failing health Anyway You Can.Grandma Rose was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Clara (Arends) Kritzmire, her son Jason Allen Bosworth, husband Richard Clark Bosworth, brother-in-law Emery Hoesing, and sister-in-law Susan Kritzmire.Grateful to share her life with children Annette (Chad) Haber [Prescott, Walker, Chancellor] - Sioux Falls, SD; Jesse (Michelle Oaks) Bosworth [Ryan, Madison, Cameron Jace] - Knoxville, TN; Peggy (Thomas) Craig [Joseph, Catlyn] - Sioux Falls, SD.Brothers: Edward Robert Kritzmire, John Thomas (Marsha) Kritzmire, Jimmie Dean (Carol Ann) Kritzmire Sisters: Roberta Ann Hoesing, Mary Jane (Leon) Beyer, Clara Elaine Kritzmire, Barbara Jo Rice and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to thePlankinton United Methodist Church, Parking Lot Fund, 210 East Road, Plankinton, SD, 57368Aurora County Cancer Fund PO Box 51 Plankinton, SD 57368-0051