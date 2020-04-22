Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Sioux Falls - Rose Mary (Lanham) McGuire, 85, passed away April 20 at Touchmark All Saints in Sioux Falls.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald McGuire; her brother: Art (Delores) Lanham; her sister: Betty (Jim) Dunn; and her beloved twin: Rita (Leo) Hubert. She is survived by her brother: Gerald (Delores) Lanham; and her children: Greg (Mary) McGuire, (Sioux Falls), JoAnn (Tom) Lynde, (Harrisburg), Mike (Theresa) McGuire (Pleasant Hill, IA), Jill (Jeff) Wellman, (Isanti, MN), and Jan (Erin) McGuire, (Council Bluffs, IA). Rose had ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private family service will take place at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
