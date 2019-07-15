|
|
Rose Medema
Sioux Falls - Rose Mary Medema, 71, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed on July 12, 2019, at her home, and surrounded by family, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Bruce; two daughters, Michelle (David) Buus of Sioux Falls and Gail (Paul) Gardner of Hudson, SD; three grandchildren, Bryce, Natasha, and Joseph; three great grandchildren, Makayla, Jailynn, and Morgan; mother, Marcella Brown of Pipestone, MN; two sisters, Barbara (Glenn) Anderson and Marie Schwebach; sister-in-law, Joy Brown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Brown; brother, Lyman Brown; and brother-in-law, Dan Schwebach.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 15, 2019