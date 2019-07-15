Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 E. 10th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
3408 E. 10th St.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Medema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Medema

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Medema Obituary
Rose Medema

Sioux Falls - Rose Mary Medema, 71, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed on July 12, 2019, at her home, and surrounded by family, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Bruce; two daughters, Michelle (David) Buus of Sioux Falls and Gail (Paul) Gardner of Hudson, SD; three grandchildren, Bryce, Natasha, and Joseph; three great grandchildren, Makayla, Jailynn, and Morgan; mother, Marcella Brown of Pipestone, MN; two sisters, Barbara (Glenn) Anderson and Marie Schwebach; sister-in-law, Joy Brown; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Brown; brother, Lyman Brown; and brother-in-law, Dan Schwebach.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now