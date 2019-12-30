|
Rosemary Kadinger-VanderSchaaf
Sioux Falls - Rosemary E. Kadinger-VanderSchaaf passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. She was 97.
Rosemary Kadinger was born on September 24, 1922 in rural Hartford, SD to Martin and Frances (Krier) Kadinger. She attended Pleasant View Elementary School No 105. She graduated from Hartford High School in 1940 and was valedictorian of her class.
On May 22, 1949, Rosemary was united in marriage with Jerry VanderSchaaf. From 1945 until 1974 she worked at Sears, Erickson Insurance Agency, General Casualty Company of Wisconsin and Dornberger Insurance Agency. For over 32 years, Rosemary was involved in child and elder care for several families as well as the Christian Women's Club. Rosemary served as President of the Degree of Honor Protective Association, and President and Treasurer of St. Barbara's Guild of Christ the King Church. In addition, she was an active member in the Golden Age Club in St. George Church in Hartford and most recently in Christ the King Parish in Sioux Falls.
Rosemary was a hard worker and became quite successful. As a result, she was able to share her prosperity with area churches as well as several charitable organizations.
Rosemary's first love was children, as was evidenced by all the years spent providing childcare. She also enjoyed the outdoors and received great pleasure in making frequent trips to rural Sioux Falls to visit with the renters who farmed the land she owned. Her hobbies included collecting antiques, listening to music, dancing, gardening, books on tape and a love of math. She was intrigued by the challenges of investing and kept meticulous records. In her later years, she was burdened with macular degeneration which made it difficult to pursue the things she so enjoyed, but her mind and thirst of knowledge remained with her to the very end. Rosemary truly cared about people and will be missed by many.
Those sharing Rosemary's life are her step-son, Robert VanderSchaaf of Panama City, FL; eight step-grandchildren; loving caregivers, Leon & Lois Wichers, Leslie Elliott, Gloria Paulin and Lance Pearson; special friends, Marjorie A. Kadinger, Arda Kadinger, Ernest & Annette Christian, Howard & Lou Ann Paulson, Heidi Jorgensen and Julie Nelson; as well as several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Martin P. and Frances (Krier) Kadinger; her husband, Jerry; brothers, LeRoy and Gilbert Kadinger; sister, Madonna Dirks; and step-daughter, Sylvia Butts.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Francis House, the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, the Salvation Army, Union Gospel Mission, and .
Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 3, 2020 with visitation beginning at 9:30 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 W. 26th St. Sioux Falls. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020