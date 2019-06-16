|
Rosemary Peritz
Sioux Falls - Rosemary Ann Peritz, age 92 died at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD on June 13, 2019 as a result of dementia. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, with the Rosary at 7:00 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am Wednesday June 19, at St. Lambert Catholic Church. Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday June 21 next to her husband at the Eveleth City Cemetery, Eveleth, MN. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the sender's choice or the . A special thanks to all of the wonderful and caring staff at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten by Rosemary's family.
Rosemary Ann Kukar was born on May 30, 1927 in Eveleth, MN to Leo W. and Rose M. (Klink) Kukar. She married Russell Peritz on August 20, 1955. She received her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics at Iowa State University, and taught that subject at the Biwabik, MN high school until she married.
Rosemary enjoyed sewing her own clothes as well as clothes for her daughter Cheryl. She loved to garden and was especially passionate about her roses. She enjoyed travel and was proud to say that she visited all 50 states. Rosemary made two trips to Europe and took several cruises, one of which sailed through the Panama Canal.
She was a devoted, loving and generous mother to Cheryl (Jerome) Buchkoski her only child, along with grandchildren Caitlin (Nicholas) Abbas, Elise (Matthew) Ellenz and John (Courtney) Buchkoski. She enjoyed watching her lively great-grandchildren Andrew, Erica and Adam Ellenz, Elizabeth and Emily Abbas and Louise Buchkoski. She is survived by them all. She is also survived by her brother William (Suzi) Kukar. www.millerfh.com
