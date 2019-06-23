Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
1-605-648-2222
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tieszen Home Chapel
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel-Marion - Marion
Broadway and Hieb
Marion, SD 57043
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
Marion, SD
RoseMary Schoenwald

RoseMary Schoenwald Obituary
RoseMary Schoenwald

Marion - RoseMary Schoenwald, 87, died on June 20, 2019 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Funeral Services will be at 10:30am Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Bethesda Lutheran Church in Marion. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Marion. Visitation will be from 3-4pm Monday at the Tieszen Home Chapel and from 5-7pm Monday evening at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Chapel in Marion with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 4 children, Allen (Jeanette), Laurie (Scot) Petersen, Jody (Gary) Luke, and Dean (Sheryl), all of Marion; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; a brother Jim (Toni) Mohr, Greeley, Co; and 3 sisters, Teresa (Randy) Neugebauer, Canistota, Donna (Jim) Ridler, Buffalo, MN, and Lorretta Nelson, Sioux Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ferd in 2017, son Keith, and sisters Bev and Evelyn.

www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019
