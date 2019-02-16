Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Brandon Valley Assembly of God Church
Brandon, SD
Brandon, SD - Ross E. Schneiderman, 66, of Brandon, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. A family directed Celebration of Life will begin at 4:00 PM Sunday, February 17 at Brandon Valley Assembly of God Church in Brandon.

Survivors include his wife, Deb; three children, Sarah (Jason) Erickson, Dell Rapids, SD, Dallas (Janna) Schneiderman, Baltic, SD, Lindsey (Josh) Smith, Upland, CA; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 16, 2019
