Ross E. Schneiderman
Brandon, SD - Ross E. Schneiderman, 66, of Brandon, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. A family directed Celebration of Life will begin at 4:00 PM Sunday, February 17 at Brandon Valley Assembly of God Church in Brandon.
Survivors include his wife, Deb; three children, Sarah (Jason) Erickson, Dell Rapids, SD, Dallas (Janna) Schneiderman, Baltic, SD, Lindsey (Josh) Smith, Upland, CA; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 16, 2019