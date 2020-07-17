1/1
Ross Lee Crist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross Lee Crist

Sioux Falls - Ross Lee Crist, 64, passed away July 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

In 1996 Ross established Crist Orthodontics in Sioux Falls and through the years expanded in to multiple facilities including an office in Yankton.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa Crist of Sioux Falls, two sons, Jace (Whitney) Crist and their children Maylin and Brockdan of Bennington, NE and Austin (Sarah) Crist and their children Teegan and Hannah of Sioux Falls. Also surviving are four brothers, Ray (Pat) Crist in Colorado, Paul (Chris) Crist in Ohio, Bruce (Sue) Crist in Georgia and Mark (Trish) Crist in Nebraska along with a sister Sally (Dave) Seier in Colorado.

Preceding Ross in death were his parents.

Because of Covid-19 family and friends are requested to wear masks while attending the visitation and service.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, July 20th at the Church of St. Michael in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 1-3 pm with a Scripture Service at 3 pm.

Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved