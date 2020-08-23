Rowena CowlesSioux Falls - Rowena Cowles, 78, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD.There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 pm Wednesday, August 26, at The Point is to Serve Church, 506 N. Kiwanis Ave. There will be private family burial next to her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery.The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 - 6:00 pm Tuesday, August 25, at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.Rowena Rae Miller, daughter of Russell and Lillian (Ellsworth) Miller, was born September 22, 1941 in Ogallala, NE. She graduated from Fairbury (NE) High School in 1960. She earned her Bachelor's Degree double majoring in Music Education K - 8th and Elementary Education K-5th at Central Iowa University in Pella, IA. Rowena has been a church organist and soloist, and bible study leader from the age of 17.She lived in Sioux Falls, SD from 1959-1960, Ottawa, KS from 1960-1963, Easton, KS from 1963-1966, Renwick-Corwith, IA from 1966-1973, Pella, IA from 1973-1986, and has lived in Sioux Falls since 1986.She taught music to elementary and middle school aged children for several years. She was the church organist, musical minister and youth minister at Emmanuel Baptist Church. She also taught at Montessori for a short time. She was very active in ABW Ministries and served as South Dakota President. She was in leadership in Music and Bibles Studies for the state and national events.Rowena was also a licensed minister who conducted many marriages and funerals in her later years. Her, and her husband Ron, started Big Tree church, a non-denominational church, in Florida. When Ron passed away Rowena took over the running of the church and preached almost every Sunday while wintering in Florida. Big Tree Church is still meeting to this day.Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Richard (Debra) Cowles, Sarasota, FL, David (Linda) Cowles, Haslet, TX, Rebecca (Chad) Phillips, Sioux Falls, SD; 4 grandchildren; Christine Cowles, Cameron Phillips, Chase Phillips, and Matthew Cowles, 4 great grandchildren; a sister, Marcia (Charles) Carlson, Lincoln, NE; and a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Miller and Russell Miller and step-mother, Alma Miller; her husband, Ronald; a brother, Stan Miller; and a granddaughter, Christine Cowles.