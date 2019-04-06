|
Roxanne Miller
Vermillion - Roxanne Alice Miller, 68, of Vermillion, SD passed away Thursday, April 4 at her residence, after a long battle with cancer.
Roxi Angle was born March 29, 1951 in Mitchell, SD to Robert and Carol (Anderson) Angle. She grew up in Pierre, SD where she attended grade school and graduated from TF Riggs high school. After completion of high school, Roxi entered the banking industry as a teller. In 1983, Roxi moved her family to Vermillion, SD where she was promoted to loan officer for Community First Bank. In 1990, she received her diploma from the School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1995, Roxi was promoted to President of Community First Bank where she fulfilled her banking career of 30 years. Roxi attended USD in Vermillion, SD and in 2007, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. For the next 6 years, Roxi worked in the political science department at USD where she advised students and wrote grants for the University. Prior to her retirement in 2016, Roxi worked for Sanford Research in Sioux Falls, SD promoting Native American healthcare and research.
Roxi enjoyed traveling, she had countless adventures in various locations such as Hawaii, California, Maine, Florida, Vancouver, Jackson Hole, Wy, and other places. Roxi thoroughly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed several sports and loved to play tennis and softball.
Roxi is preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers; Robert and Roger Angle. Roxi is survived by her husband Tom of Vermillion, SD, three sons; Casey (Erin Janis) of Vermillion, SD, Chad (Beth Dixon) of Wall Lake, IA, and Bart (Brooke) of Bennington, NE, two stepdaughters; Brooke and Callie Doohen, five grandchildren; Cody (Miranda), Jannell (Tyler), Keylee, Mason, and Joey-Kate, two great grandchildren; Evelynn and William, and aunts, uncles, several cousins, nephews, nieces, and numerous close friends.
Services for Roxi will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion, SD. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 with a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am, Monday, April 8, 2019. Burial to follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Vermillion, SD. HansenFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 6, 2019