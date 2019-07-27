|
Roxanne Small
Sioux Falls - Roxanne "Roxie" M. Small, age 65, of Watertown, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Ave., in Sioux Falls. The Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Roxie was born August 2, 1953 to Galen Junso and Sharlene (Sims) Yrjanson in Watertown, South Dakota. Following her graduation from Watertown High School, Roxie worked at Tempo, where she met Norman Haan. Norm and Roxie were married and had one daughter, Nichole. She later worked for Interstate Publishing and Jurgens Printing. She also worked for Sodexo. Roxie married Larry Small in1987. Together, they enjoyed refinishing furniture and owned a small business, Heirloom Renovations. Roxie enjoyed all animals - especially dogs, refinishing furniture and working in the yard with her flowers.
Roxie is survived by her only daughter, Nichole (Scott) Price of Sioux Falls, SD; one sister, Sherri (Steve) Starnes of Sioux Falls, SD; one grandson, Carson, and one granddaughter, Courtney; her stepmother, Pamela Junso, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Small; her parents, Galen Junso and Sharlene Yrjanson; and stepfather Willard Yrajnson.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 27, 2019