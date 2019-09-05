|
Roy Beck
Sioux Falls - Roy Beck passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Southridge Nursing home in Sioux Falls, SD. Roy was 94.
Roy A. Beck was born April 21, 1925 to Henry and Agnes (Wieland) Beck in Sioux Falls. He grew up in Spring Valley Township in McCook County and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1942. He helped his parents farm and drove for the family's Beck Trucking. From 1951-1953 he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
On February 1, 1954, he was united in marriage to Clarabelle Carls at St. Joseph's Wellington in rural Humboldt. They farmed west of Sioux Falls and became loving parents to their son, Roger.
Roy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His greatest passion was helping his son on the farm. He also enjoyed visiting with friends and playing cards, as well as helping his siblings and neighbors with whatever they needed.
Roy was on the Muchow School District 29 School Board from 1961 until they consolidated with West Central in 1970. He served on the Wall Lake Townships Board from 1981 until 2004. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church and a life member of the American Legion in Hartford.
Grateful for having shared his life are his son, Roger (Jean) Beck of Sioux Falls; two grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda) Beck of Parker and Marian Beck of Sioux Falls; brother, Charles (Donna) Beck of Hartford, SD; sister, Edith (Jim) Jarding of Humboldt, SD; and sister-in-law, Deanna Minneart of Madison, SD.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clarabelle, who passed away in 1970; sisters, Helen Dargen and Margaret O'Hara; brothers, Marvin and Henry J. Beck; and special friend, Geraldine Weachter.
Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Miller Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Ave. Funeral mass 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford. Interment St. George Catholic Cemetery in Hartford.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 5, 2019