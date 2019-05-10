|
|
Roy Johnson
Sioux Falls, SD - Delbert "Roy" Johnson, 80, passed away Wed., May 8, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. A memorial visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5-7 PM Mon., May 13 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.
Roy was born Sept. 6, 1938 on a farm near Willow Lake, SD to Mervin and Mary (Pullman) Johnson. He received his education in Willow Lake, graduating in 1958. Roy then farmed with his Dad until 1962.
Roy was united in marriage with Patricia West on Nov. 18, 1961 in Bryant, SD. The family moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1965. Roy founded the Roy Johnson Construction Company, which he operated until he retired after 50 years when his daughter, Tricia, took over the business in 2013.
Roy enjoyed traveling. He had been to all 50 states, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Mexico, Canada, South America and took 3 cruises. The last 17 winters were spent at South Padre Island, TX. He enjoyed fishing on the Gulf with his good friend, Lonnie Jensen. In the summer he enjoyed camping at Yankton, SD.
Roy cherished his grandchildren so much and enjoyed attending events they were involved in. He also enjoyed skiing and taking his family to several different ski locations. He actually went skiing just a year ago.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Pat; two sons, Delbert (Deanne) Johnson, Jr., Marion, SD, David (Sheila) Johnson, Sioux Falls; a daughter, Tricia (Dan) Thomassen, Tea, SD; 2 grandchildren, Taten Thomassen, Aspyn Thomassen; and his special golden retriever, Maggie. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Mary, and 2 brothers, Lyle and Ray. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 10, 2019