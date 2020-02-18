|
|
Ruben Keller
Sioux Falls - Ruben Keller, 88, of Sioux Falls, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Scotland, SD.
Ruben was born February 19, 1931 to Carl and Albina (Stoebner) Keller in rural Hutchinson County, South Dakota. He grew up in Hutchinson County where he attended local country schools. He graduated from high school in Tripp, SD.
He worked various accounting jobs throughout his adult life. Ruben was also an avid reader.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sister, Bertha Friederich of Tripp, SD and one brother, Elmer Keller, of Lawrenceville, GA. Ruben was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Melvin Keller; one sister, Lenora Dewald; and two infant brothers.
Funeral services will begin 1:30 pm Thursday at the Friedens Reformed Church, Tripp, SD. Interment will be in the Friedens Reformed Cemetery. Visitation will begin at Noon on Thursday at the church in Tripp, and continue until service time.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020