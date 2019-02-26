Services
Walter's Funeral Home
201 N Cherry Ave
Bridgewater, SD 57319
(605) 729-2502
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
201 N Cherry Ave
Bridgewater, SD 57319
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem MB Church
Bridgewater, SD
Bridgewater - Ruby Lee Hofer was born to Melvin S. and Emma (Hofer) Hofer on December 1, 1943, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She passed away on February 21, 2019, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the age of 75. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Sat. March 2nd at Salem MB Church of rural Bridgewater. Vistation will be from 5-7pm Friday March 1st at the Walter Funeral Chapel in Bridgewater.

Ruby grew up on a farm on the south edge of Bridgewater, South Dakota. She attended Bridgewater Public Schools graduating from Bridgewater High School in 1961. She continued her education at Dakota Wesleyan University graduating in 1965 with an elementary education major. Ruby's entire teaching career of forty-one years was in the Dell Rapids Public School, Dell Rapids, South Dakota, where she taught various elementary grade levels until her retirement in 2006. After she retired, Ruby moved back to the farm near Bridgewater.

Ruby had a deep faith in God. Upon the confession of her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, she was baptized by Rev. John J. Kleinsasser on July 3, 1955, and became a lifelong member of the Salem Mennonite Brethren Church.

Those looking forward to joining her in heaven include her sister Donna Glanzer of Madison, SD; her nephews Mark and his wife Christina and their seven children of Mount Pleasant, TX; Michael and his wife Jean Marie and their three children of Brush Prairie, WA; nieces Michelle and her husband John Simpson and their three children of East Bethel, MN; Melissa and her husband Eric Casler and their five children of Ashburn, VA, as well as cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law James Glanzer.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
