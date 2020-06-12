Rudy Crow
Sioux Falls - Rudy Crow, age 71, passed away unexpectedly in an accident on June 9, 2020. No formal services will be held at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held in Ft. Thompson, SD at a later date.
Rudy was a free spirit who always had a big smile on his face. He was loved by many.
He is survived by his children, Melanie (Crow) Lesmeister, Joel Crow, Lucas Crow and Marty Crow. Rest In Peace
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.