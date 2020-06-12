Rudy CrowSioux Falls - Rudy Crow, age 71, passed away unexpectedly in an accident on June 9, 2020. No formal services will be held at this time, a Celebration of Life will be held in Ft. Thompson, SD at a later date.Rudy was a free spirit who always had a big smile on his face. He was loved by many.He is survived by his children, Melanie (Crow) Lesmeister, Joel Crow, Lucas Crow and Marty Crow. Rest In Peace