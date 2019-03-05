|
|
Rueben W. Steen
Brookings - Rueben W. Steen, 90, of Brookings, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at The Neighborhoods At Brookview. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Brookings. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday at Rude's Funeral Home, in Brookings.
Rueben W. Steen was born on December 6, 1928, in Brookings, SD, the son of Henry and Lena (Steen) Steen. He attended school in the Brookings School District and graduated in 1946. He enlisted in the Army National Guard where he was stationed in Anchorage, AK during the Korean War. He worked in the insurance industry for 40 plus years. He was united in marriage to Mary Alice Bowen on December 28, 1958, at First Lutheran Church in Brookings.
Rueben always had a quiet presence about him. He was extremely patient and humble yet always had a sense of humor. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and card player. He really enjoyed golfing with his eight-some every Wednesday. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden. He enjoyed having coffee with his friends, and his monthly poker club. He was a member of the Elks, VFW, American Legion and the Brookings Country Club for many years. He loved his family and was grateful for the time he spent with his grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Alice Steen, of Brookings, SD; four sons, Brian Steen, of Brookings, Brad Steen, of Scottsdale, AZ, Brett R. Steen, of Brookings, SD and Brent Steen, of Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren, Alex, Jake, Taylor, Zach and Nicole; sister, Betty Wegner, of Boise, ID; sisters-in-law, Donna Steen-Wallum and Christl Steen; and many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lena Steen; six brothers, Erwin, Leon, Ivan, Stafford, Ray and John; three sisters, Elaine, Joan and June.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 5, 2019