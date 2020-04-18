|
|
Russ Ediger
Sioux Falls - Russ Ediger, 91, of Sioux Falls, died peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and two of his sons.
John Russell Ediger was born August 25, 1928 in Mitchell, SD to Robert and Edith (Stanton) Ediger. He graduated from high school in Spencer, SD.
On May 8, 1949, he was united in marriage with Juanita Schoepf at Spencer, SD. Having known each other since childhood, they fell in love as teenagers over a Monopoly game; she was the banker and slipped him money under the table. This was the beginning of a 75 year love affair.
In 1951, the couple moved to Sioux Falls where he and Juanita raised their six children. Russ worked with Terrace Park Dairy for 30 years as a special account representative, and owned Russ Ediger Trucking. He was devoted to his work, and always went the extra mile for his accounts, delivering half and half or buttermilk on a Sunday morning, and checked Thermo-Kings after church, before taking the family out to eat. Throughout his career, Russ earned several awards for business; among them South Dakota Transportation Man of the Year, and Ambassador's organization of the Chamber of Commerce.
The family spent weekends at the cabin on Lake Madison, water skiing, once with 11 skiers behind the boat. They sometimes gathered around enormous bonfires, stoked higher and higher by Russell. Sometimes moonlight cruises with music and blankets ended the day. It was all magical.
In retirement he and Juanita bought a place and spent many happy years in Mazatlan Mexico. Family visits were joyful.
Russ lived a full happy life and is sorely missed by all who knew him. His sense of humor and love of life were felt by all who met him. Like his mother, he was a kind and gentle soul. Favorite sayings were " Look outside, it's a beautiful day!', and, "Do more than you can do, be more than you can be, and one other thing I can't remember!", typified Russ' joie d' vivre.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Juanita, truly the love of his life, of Sioux Falls, SD; his children, Cary (Lorrie) Ediger of Sioux Falls, SD Jim (Paula) Ediger of Grand Forks, ND, Lisa (Pat Mommaerts) Lutz of Black Earth, WI, Laura (Linda Lewis) Ediger of Bethesda, MD, Bob (Tracey) Ediger of Sioux Falls, SD and Patty Ediger; (all of his children thought they were his favorite), 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Charlotte Anderson, and Eleanor (Dan) Roat of, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Anthony; one brother and two sisters.
Due to the Corona pandemic, no memorial services are planned at this time. The family requests memorials be directed to Feeding South Dakota, feedingsouthdakota.org.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020