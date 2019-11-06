Resources
Russel B. Graham

Russel B. Graham Obituary
Russel B. Graham

Russel Graham, 89, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Beresford, died Sunday November 3, 2019 at Bethany Home, Brandon.

He is survived by his wife Ann Lynn, daughters Evangel Wehrkamp and Sarah Hardick; grandchildren Bryana Henderson, Brittany Henderson, Taylor Hardick, Whitney Wehrkamp, Bryan Wehrkamp, Kelley Wehrkamp, Ashley Hoffman, Amanda Narveson; great-grandchildren Layla and Madden; sister Janice Hanson and sister-in-law Joann Graham. One of the great losses of his life was his granddaughter Lyndsey Dayle Wehrkamp.

Celebration Services will be in Sioux Falls on Sat., Nov. 9 at 10am at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. A Prayer Service will be at Beresford Wass Funeral Home on Fri., Nov. 8 at 7pm, with visitation 5-7pm. View full obituary at www.wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
