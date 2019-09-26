Services
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
(605) 347-3336
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Russell Arthur Prince Jr.


1944 - 2019
Russell Arthur Prince Jr. Obituary
Russell Arthur Prince, Jr.

- - Russell Arthur Prince, Jr., was born August 4, 1944, in Sioux City, IA. He graduated in 1962 from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, SD, and graduated from Augustana.

He married Tacy Sawin in 1966. She died and he married Patty Gossard in 2006.

Russell worked for the Sioux Falls Police department from 1967 until retiring in 1994.

Russell, 75, Sturgis, died Monday, September 23, 2019.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
