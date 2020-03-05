Services
Russell Austin Obituary
Centerville - Russell Austin, 76, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM, Sunday, March 8 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, followed by a prayer service at 7PM. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 9 at the church. wassfuneralhome.com

Russell is survived by his wife, Donna, Centerville; his son, Todd (Jeana) Austin, Viborg, SD; his daughter, Janna (Travis) Aslesen, Howard, SD; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Annadell Norling, Beresford, SD and Audry Poppenga, Lennox, SD; and sisters-in-law, RoseMarie Austin, Centerville, SD and Marion Neuroth, Beresford, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
