Russell H. Blanchard
Sioux Falls - Russell H. Blanchard, 88, of Sioux Falls passed away at Ava's House Hospice surrounded by his family in Sioux Falls on August 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Sunnycrest Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home with a 7 pm Masonic service.
Russell Blanchard was born December 20, 1930 in Council Bluffs, IA to Russell and Carrie (Christensen) Blanchard. He grew up in Coon Rapids, IA and after school worked construction before entering the Army. After his service in the Korea War he worked construction again until his marriage to Lillian Prachensky on March 20, 1955 in Omaha, NE. He then attended University of Nebraska, Omaha and worked for the government as an auditor before owning and operating his own business, Empire Bookkeeping and Tax Service.
Russell and Lil spent their winters in Arizona. He was a roadrunner for the Shrine where he drove children and their families to the Shrine Hospital in Minneapolis and also drove for Project Car. He was a past Boy Scout leader and his hobbies included playing golf, tennis, billiards and cards.
Russell was a member of Sunnycrest Methodist Church, the American Legion, the VFW, the Shrine in the Legion of Honor since the 1970's, Centennial Blue Lodge of Omaha for over 50 years, Elks Club for over 50 years, and a past member of Central Valley Golf Course and the Lions Club.
Russell is survived by: his wife, Lil Blanchard of Sioux Falls; children, Brian (Susan) Blanchard of Durango, CO, Bobbie Ramm of Sioux Falls, and Bruce Blanchard of Sioux Falls; a grandson, Ben (Sammi) Ramm of Sioux Falls; two great-grandchildren, Alex Enget and John Kenneth Ramm; and one brother Arden Blanchard of Nelson, NE. He was preceeded in death by his parents, a grandson, John Paul Ramm, and sisters, Sophia Hinds, Mary Durbin, Leila Thede, Lucille Lansman, and Shirley Williams. Memorials may be made to the El Riad Shrine Transportation Fund of Sunnycrest Methodist Church. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019