Russell Lowell
Sioux Falls - Russell Lowell age 70 of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday October 1, 2020.
Russell James Lowell, son of Charles and Gertrude Lowell was born October 26, 1949 in Sioux Falls. He grew up in Sioux Falls, and graduated from Washington High. Russell worked in the family owned and operated business; the West-Soo Roller Rink.
On January 27, 1973 he was united in marriage to Susan Martin in Sioux Falls. The couple operated the roller rink for many years and after selling it Russell worked for Myrmoe Vending Co., and M.G. Oil Company. He never fully retired and continued with M.G. Oil on a partime basis.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 47 years Susan; his daughter Jennifer (Andy) Agren, Hooper, UT; his grandchildren, Austin (Katrina) Agren, Roy, UT, Preston Agren, West Haven, UT, Ashley and Ali Agren, Hooper, UT; and a great grandchild on the way; his sisters, Myra (Larry) Feay, and Cheryl (Gary) Murfield, of Sioux Falls.
His parents preceded him in death.
Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Monday October 5, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Ave. Public graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Children's Inn. www.millerfh.com