Russell M. Christensen
Sioux Falls - Russell M. Christensen, 98, passed away on August 8, 2019 at Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home in Viborg, SD. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 28 at 11AM at Beresford Zion United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Dakota Abilities in Sioux Falls.
He is survived by his son, Bruce (Janna) Christensen, Bozeman, MT; his daughter, Pam Christensen (David Blair), Sioux Falls, SD; 3 grandchildren, Anna (Brett) Safranski, Bozeman, MT, Sara (Ryan) Tysdal, Sioux Falls, SD and Erik Christensen, Bozeman, MT; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 stepsons, Dan (Ardis) Moen and Joe (Jonna) Moen and their families; and 5 sisters-in-law, Francis Christensen, Ruth Christensen, Shirley Shroeder, Verona Moen and Marguereite Preheim. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Priscilla, and their infant daughter; his wife, Marjorie; stepson, Jerry; 4 brothers, Curtis, Virgil, Ellsworth, Dale; and sister, Fern Sorenson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019