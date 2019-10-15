Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Russell Riley Obituary
Russell Riley

Las Vegas - Russell Riley, 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada died Monday, October 7, 2019, under hospice care in Las Vegas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Additional obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com

He is survived by nieces, Pamela (Creighton) Bates and Stacey (Eric) Sharpe; nephews, Kelly (Gerry) Johnson and Cory (Radeana) Johnson; brother-in-law, Ben Johnson; sister-in-law, Pauletta Riley; eight great nieces and nephews; and an extensive group of lifelong friends.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Doris (Servold) Riley; brother, Chuck Riley; sister, Julia "Judy" Johnson; and nephew, Scott Riley.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
