|
|
Ruth Arlene Tyler
Freeman - Ruth Arlene Tyler, age 94, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 29, 2019, at Oakview Terrace Care Center, Freeman, SD. The family will greet friends and relatives from 4:00-6:00 pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:00 am, Friday, September 6, at Faith Temple Church, 2121 W 33rd Street, Sioux Falls. Interment will take place at Hills of Rest Cemetery, followed by lunch back at the church. Memorials may be directed to Faith Temple Church and Oakview Terrace Care Center.
Ruth Arlene was born in Olivet, South Dakota, on May 12, 1925 at the home of her parents, Samuel Aaron and Anna Mellinger. She was an only child. Ruth attended schools in Olivet, graduating valedictorian from her senior class in 1943. She attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls from 1943 - 1946, and then enrolled and graduated from Christian Worker's Institute in 1950. It was there that she met William L. Tyler, Jr., who she later married on February 10,1952. To this marriage were born three children, Kathryn Ann, Patricia Ruth, and William Aaron
Ruth Arlene was blessed with a God-given musical talent that she used her entire life. She started taking piano lessons in grade school, played for all the musical groups in high school, and was the pianist at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Olivet during her school years. She started voice lessons in 7th grade and continued throughout high school, giving lessons herself to younger students at the school. During the summer months Ruth stayed inside practicing the piano while everyone else was having fun outside.
It was only natural that she decided to major in music at Augustana College. After studying there for three years, Ruth felt the call of God on her life to attend Bible School, and enrolled in Christian Worker's Institute.in Sioux Falls. She sang regularly as a featured vocalist on the Christian Radio Broadcast "Your Bible Hour" and was church pianist at Church of the Bible. She was also pianist for the Union Gospel Mission and sang in the "Harbor of Refuge" ladies quartet as the high tenor, traveling and singing in many churches over the years.
Ruth Arlene was a charter member of Faith Temple Church, where she faithfully served as church pianist until moving with her husband to Glendale, Arizona in 1977. While in Arizona she was the church organist at Apollo Baptist Church. They moved back to Sioux Falls in 1988, where she resumed her ministry as church pianist at Faith Temple until the age of 86.
Having been raised in a Christian home, and church, Ruth Arlene accepted the Lord as her personal savior at a very young age. She was unwavering in her commitment to God and dedicated service to others. Ruth was a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, vacation Bible school director, actively involved in children's ministries, Women's ministries, choir director, church elder, and was a fervent prayer warrior. Whenever the church doors were open, Ruth Arlene was there with her children. Her many Bibles and New Testaments were well worn, verses underlined and marked in various colors, and spiritual truths written on the inside covers and pages.
Throughout her adult years, Ruth Arlene worked as a certified nursing assistant at Mom and Dad's Nursing Home, a home health aide for Kellogg's Children's Home, and an activity assistant at South Ridge Care Center. She loved to read, write stories and poetry, cook, grow flowers, and spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Ruth Arlene is survived by her daughter Kathryn Whisler (Paul), Castle Rock, CO; and her son William A Tyler, Sr, Freeman, SD; six grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Patricia Middagh, and great granddaughter Faith Middagh.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019