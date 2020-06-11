Ruth BarlowSioux Falls - Ruth Barlow passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Ruth was 83.Visitation with family present 11:00 am - noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave. Graveside committal service 12:30 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.Ruth Marie Voltz was born on October 3, 1936 to Nathan and Ellen (Kalkofen) Voltz. She was born and raised in Antigo, Wisconsin and graduated from Antigo High School in 1954. Following graduation, she attended nursing school in Wausau, Wisconsin and received her RN Degree in 1957.On August 20, 1960, Ruth was united in marriage to William "Bill" M.P. Barlow in Antigo, WI. The couple moved to Ft. Benning, GA, Baltimore, MA, Howell, MI, Green Bay, WI and then to Sioux Falls, SD in 1969. Bill passed away in 2009.Ruth worked as a registered nurse at Sioux Valley Hospital (now known as Sanford Medical Center) for 22 years until she retired in 1998.Ruth was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed her time as a marriage mentor and Sunday school teacher. She volunteered for several Communty Service Projects, United Way volunteer, past Girl Scout Leader, and CAT (Community Action Team) at Active Generations. Ruth belonged to a Hiking Club through Active Generations and Elmwood Ladies Golf League. She enjoyed golfing, Mahjong, reading, walking and was an avid University of Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers fan.In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials be given to Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Susan (Brett) Paul of Mapleton, IL and Rebecca Givens of Centennial, CO; granddaughters, Caitlin (Tyler) Kai and Jane (Shane) Rugg; grandson, Jackson Givens; and brother, Larry (Gayle) Voltz of Council Bluffs, IA.She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William Barlow.