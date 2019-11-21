Services
Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home
119 N Poplar
Avon, SD 57315
(605) 286-3225
Resources
Ruth Berndt Obituary
Avon - Funeral services are 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Danzig Baptist Church, rural Avon. Burial will be in the Danzig Baptist Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 5:30 to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Danzig Baptist Church. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Survivors include her three children: Terry (Beth) Berndt of Avon, Vicki Berndt-Odens (Brad) Odens of Springfield, Kristi (Rob) Desaulniers of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren: Landon, Riley and Callie Berndt, Dawson and Aida Desaulniers; brother Gerald DeRoos of Grandbury, TX; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
