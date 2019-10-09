|
Ruth Bliss
Burnsville - Ruth Arlene Dybvig Bliss of Burnsville, Mn formerly of Sioux Falls died Oct 7. She was born November 4, 1925 at the Dybvig Nursery near Colton, South Dakota. She graduated from Colton High School in 1944 and studied at Augustana College until her marriage to Donald Bliss on August 6, 1945. After living in san Francisco and Milwaukee they settled in Sioux Fall to raise their family where she lived until moving to Burnsville in 2009.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald J Bliss, parents Agnes and Henry Dybvig, siblings James, Clarence, Melvin, Robert, Mildred Anderson, Dorothy Shearer, and Rhoda Schaefer. Survived by children Diane Boruff (Stephen), Gary Bliss, (Patty), and William Bliss (Char); her sister Carol Lerdal, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the loving staff of Emerald Crest, Burnsville and Grace Hospice.
Services will be held at River Hills United Methodist Church, Burnsville, MN on Sunday, Oct 13 at 2 pm with a graveside service at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls on Monday Oct 14 at 3pm. Memorials in her name can be sent to be McCrossan Boys Ranch, USO or a charity of donor's choice. chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019