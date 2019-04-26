Services
Carlsen Funeral Home - Akron - Akron
200 Main Street PO Box 888
Akron, IA 51001
(712) 568-2721
Ruth Dunham
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Akron, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Akron, IA
Ruth Dunham


Ruth Dunham Obituary
Ruth Dunham

Sioux Falls - Ruth Dunham, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Akron, IA, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Akron with Pastor Larry Nilson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 26, 2019
