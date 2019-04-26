|
Ruth Dunham
Sioux Falls - Ruth Dunham, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Akron, IA, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Akron with Pastor Larry Nilson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 26, 2019