Pauley Jones Funeral Homes
1304 9Th St
Harlan, IA 51537
(712) 755-3135
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Pauley Jones Funeral Home
Harlan, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Pauley Jones Funeral Home
Harlan, IA
Ruth E. McKinstrey


1934 - 2019
Ruth E. McKinstrey Obituary
Ruth E. McKinstrey

Harlan - Funeral Services for 85 year old Ruth E. McKinstrey, Harlan, Iowa, formerly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota with be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 7th at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior at Pauley Jones Funeral Home. Ruth passed away August 26, 2019 at Elm Crest Retirement Home in Harlan, Iowa. Survivors include: sister-in-law Kathleen McKinstrey of Orange City, IA; nieces and nephews: Susan (Robert) Schmitz of Panama, IA; Jeff (Deborah) Branstetter of Harlan, IA; Lee (Sabrina) McKinstrey of The Woodsland, TX; Jay (Jill) McKinstrey of Pella, IA; Julie (Loren) Dewit of Orange City, IA.

Condolences may be sent to: Jeff Branstetter 1614 Durant Street Harlan, Iowa 51537.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 6, 2019
