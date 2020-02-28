|
|
Ruth Gaetze
Rural Letcher, SD - Ruth Gaetze, age 88, of rural Letcher, SD was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM.
Ruth Gaetze, daughter of Harold and Edna (Robbins) Smith, was born June 24, 1931 in Mitchell, SD. She grew up on a farm ½ mile west of Cuthbert, SD and attended grade school through the eighth grade. Ruth graduated from Woonsocket High School. She attended South Dakota Beauty Academy in Sioux Falls, SD and became a beautician. She worked at Davis Beauty Shop and later Shirley's Beauty Shop in Mitchell, SD. Later she worked at Mitchell Retirement Home as a nursing assistant and then as the Activity Director. She also worked at Storla Sunset Home as a CAN and medical aide Ruth later worked at Helping Hands in Mitchell as a home health provider for 10 years.
She was united in marriage with Ivan Gaetze on June 11,1955 at St. Wilfred Catholic Church in Woonsocket, SD. They moved to a farm northeast of Letcher and later bought the farm across the road from Irvin and Henrietta Ruml, where she has lived until her passing.
Ruth and Ivan were blessed with 5 children; 3 boys and 2 girls. Their house was always full with their kids and their many friends. They enjoyed all their kid's activities, playing cards, dancing and their many travels across the country. Ruth also enjoyed gardening, canning, and baking for all that happened to stop through their door. Ruth and Ivan loved spending time with family, it brought them so much joy to have the grandkids and then the great grandkids with them and being able to attend their functions.
Ruth was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and Past Senior Regent, member of the Academy of Friendship and belonged to the Mary Club. She was also a member of the Letcher Study Club until it dissolved.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her five children: Charles (Julie) Gaetze, Yacolt, WA, Tom (Twyla Bryant) Gaetze, Sioux Falls, SD, Lori (Bob) Herman, Mitchell, SD, Larry (Julie Crang) Gaetze, Mitchell, SD, Janell (Jim) Miller, Gadsden, AL; along with her three sisters, Helen Linke, Viola Goergen, and Karen (Jim) Mattke. She is also survived by six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Kiirsttnae (Andrew) Leggott-Jace and Ayden, Chase Gaetze, Corttnee (Chris) Schmidt-Steevy, Jennifer (Adam) Rauscher-Katelyn and Lane, Lyndsay (Chris) Quantrelle, and Amy Gaetze.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Edna Smith, her husband Ivan Gaetze, a sister, Eileen Linke, a brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Ilda Smith brothers-in-law, Lloyd Linke and Leo Goergen, two nieces Dawn Smith and Susan Linke, a nephews, Lee Goergen and Andy Smith; a great granddaughter Brianna Leggott.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020