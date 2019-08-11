|
Ruth Hai
North Bend, NE - Ruth E. Hai, age 95, formerly of Brandon, SD and Sioux Falls, SD, died on August 7, 2019 at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, NE. Funeral services will be 11 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the George Boom Funeral Home-Brandon Valley Chapel, in Brandon, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM at the funeral chapel in Brandon. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to Methodist Fremont NE Hospice.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Wayne (Jolyn) Hai, Worthington, MN; daughter, Vivian (Wayne) Fogg, North Bend, NE; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchild: brother, Clarence "Mick" Lee, La Jolla, CA; a cousin, Mary Nicolai, Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Hai; her parents: Albert and Clara Lee; siblings, Albert, Clifford, Vernon and Marvel; and a sister-in-law, Melva Lee. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019