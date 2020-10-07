Ruth Haugen

Ruth HaugenBaltic - Ruth Louise Haugen, 86, of Baltic, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Public funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Baltic Lutheran Church. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Masks are required at the funeral and visitation.Ruth was born in her home in Canton, SD on October 10, 1933 to Thorval and Jennie (Swenson) Olson. She attended Baltic Public School and graduated in 1951. She was united in marriage to James Haugen on December 6, 1952 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and to this union they had two children, Keith Wayne born July 8, 1956 and Jan Louise born November 2, 1959.She worked for Bradfelt Collections and Finance from 1951-53, Holiday Inn from 1977-93 and Ramkota Inn from 1993-2006.Ruth was a lifelong member of the Baltic Church and WELCA. She and Jim enjoyed going to sporting events and followed the Baltic Bulldogs and Tri-Valley Mustangs. Ruth and Jim were awarded the Spirit Award in 1993 for being the #1 fan of Baltic Athletics.Some of Ruth's favorite past times were rummaging with her sister, Joyce and friends, she always looked forward to the 'Olson Girls' weekend where laughter could be heard for miles during the many games of marbles, golfing, afternoon coffee with her dear friend Dorothy Sittig, and attending as many events as possible for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was the most important thing to her.Ruth is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim; daughter Jan (Derry) Benson of Crooks, SD; daughter-in-law Andrea Haugen of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Riston Haugen of Portland, OR, Melissa (Tyler) Klein of Hartford, SD, Bryce Haugen of Sioux Falls, SD, Ashton Benson of Crooks, SD, Kari (Dustin) Vosburg of Sioux Falls, SD. Great-grandchildren Blakeley Klein, Rylee Grave, Cooper Klein and Shiloh Klein, sister Dorothy Anderson of Yankton, SD, brother-in-law Leo (Bud) Skancke of Baltic, SD, and many numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, son Keith in 1988, sister Joyce Skancke, brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Cleo Olson, and brother-in-law Donald Anderson.