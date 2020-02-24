|
|
Ruth Jean Berntson Shearer
Sioux Falls - Jean "Just Assume I'm Right" Shearer, 88, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Jean was born on August 16, 1931 to Otto and Fay (Thompson) Berntson in Gary, SD. On August 2, 1947, Jean was united in marriage to Hubert E. Shearer in Watertown, SD.
Thankful for her life, love and laughter are her son, Buddy (Anita) Shearer; daughter, Sandra Ihlen; daughter-in-law, Marsha Graham; grandchildren Wendi Gayer, Danielle Merrow, Kris Farrell, Darci Weinzetl, Damara Zakrzewski, Jesse Shearer, Peter Shearer, Heather Ihlen and bonus grandson, Gabriel Bieber; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert; son, Bobby; parents, Otto and Fay Berntson; sisters, Mary Hults, Mildred Zanke and Dorothy Schriever; and son-in-law, Larry Ihlen.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: Family of Ruth Jean Shearer, 908 S. Kinser Cir., Sioux Falls, SD 57110.
www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020