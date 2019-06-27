|
|
Ruth Johnson
Sioux Falls - Ruth M. Johnson, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Sanford Ava's House Hospice. Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Interment will precede the service at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory Sioux Falls.
Ruth Marion Johnson, daughter of Hans Jacob and Helga (Toft) Glenn, was born January 4, 1922 in Sioux Falls, SD. While growing up in Sioux Falls, she attended Irving Elementary, Emerson Grade School, and Washington High School. Ruth graduated from WHS in 1939 and went on to attend Augustana College for two years. She then transferred to St. Olaf College where she received her Bachelor degree in English and Speech in 1943.
Ruth was united in marriage with Maurice Johnson on June 26, 1944 at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Together they built a home in Sioux Falls and Ruth kept busy as a wife, mother, and substitute teacher for the Sioux Falls School District. In 1971, Ruth earned her Master degree from Bemidji State University and transitioned into a guidance counselor role at Edison Junior High. She retired in 1982.
During her retirement years, she continued to wear the many hats of wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma as her family continued to grow. Ruth kept herself busy in Sioux Falls, relaxing at Lake Bemidji, traveling the world with Maury, volunteering at First Lutheran Church, and spending time with wonderful friends. She was also actively involved in several organizations, including: WELCA, Women's Circle, Sioux Falls Retired Teachers, and the Augustana Auxiliary and Booster Club.
Grateful for having shared her life are her two sons, Stephen Johnson and his wife, Julie (deceased), Sioux Falls, SD, Glenn Johnson and his wife, Donna, Sioux Falls, SD; two daughters, Ginny Vraney and her husband, Dick, Keshena, WI; Becky Held and her husband, Bill, Sioux Falls, SD; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 62 years, Maury Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD; her parents; two brothers, Howard and Ralph; and sister, Helen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed First Lutheran Church Foundation, First Lutheran Church Caring Ministries, First Lutheran Media Ministry, or Sanford Ava House Hospice.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 27, 2019