Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home
Warrensburg, MO
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knob Noster VFW
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Dindot-Klausmann Funeral Home
Lennox, SD
Ruth Lorraine (Detmer) Miles


Ruth Lorraine (Detmer) Miles Obituary
Ruth Lorraine (Detmer) Miles

Knob Noster, MO - Ruth Lorraine (Detmer) Miles, age 87, of Knob Noster, MO died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Research Medical Center after a brief illness.

Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Knob Noster VFW. The family will receive friends on Thursday March 7 from 5-7 PM at Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg,MO and then again on Monday, March 10, 2019 at 10AM at Dindot-Klausmann Funeral Home in Lennox, SD. Burial will follow at St. Edwards Cemetery in Worthing, SD.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Johnson County Cancer Foundation and can be left in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
