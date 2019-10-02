|
Ruth Lundblade
Freeman - Ruth Lundblade, 80 formerly of Marion and Parker, died Sunday, Sept 29, 2019 at her home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Terry; 4 brothers and sisters, Ervin (Jackie) Mohr, Viborg, Warren (Julie) Mohr, Hartford, Dawn (Kim) Berens and Denise (Gary) Hanten, all of Parker; and 2 step children Shawn and Kerry.
hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019