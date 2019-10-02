Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lundblade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Lundblade


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Lundblade Obituary
Ruth Lundblade

Freeman - Ruth Lundblade, 80 formerly of Marion and Parker, died Sunday, Sept 29, 2019 at her home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Terry; 4 brothers and sisters, Ervin (Jackie) Mohr, Viborg, Warren (Julie) Mohr, Hartford, Dawn (Kim) Berens and Denise (Gary) Hanten, all of Parker; and 2 step children Shawn and Kerry.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.