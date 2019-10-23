|
|
Ruth Mae Halma
Inwood, Iowa - Inwood, IA: Ruth Mae Halma, 88, of Inwood, Iowa, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at Fellowship Village in Inwood. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, at 10:00 AM at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Eisenga officiating. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Friday, October 25, from 5:30-7:30 PM at Porter Funeral Home in Inwood. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Ruth is survived by her 8 children, Ron Halma of Phoenix, Arizona, Harlan Halma of Inwood, LeAnn (Kevin) Soldatke of Harrisburg, South Dakota, Jean (Dennis) Boote of Fairview, South Dakota, Verlyn Halma of Inwood, Lori (Elmer) Boon of Rock Valley, Myron (Sue) Halma of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Dan Halma of Larchwood, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Lee (Don) Jongerius, Gert (Cornie) Hibma, and Linda (Simon) Kooiman; and 3 brothers, John (Greta) De Wit, Martin "Bud" De Wit, and Ed De Wit.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019