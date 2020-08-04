Ruth Peterson



Sioux Falls - Ruth J. Peterson passed away after a brief illness on August 3, 2020. Ruth was born in Day County, South Dakota on July 27, 1930, and recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Ruth's parents were Christian and Gunda (Feste) Aslesen and she spent most of her youth on the family farm near Florence. Her parents and siblings, Alton and Helen predeceased her.



She married Robert Elwin Peterson on July28, 1951, and enjoyed the next 60 plus years with him until his passing.. Bob and Ruth are survived by their three sons and their families: R. Alan Peterson and Marsha Stacey and their children Sara and Joel; Craig and Mary Peterson and their children Christina, Michael and Anthony; and Todd and Carol Peterson and their children Robert and Katherine in addition to nieces and nephews of her and Robert's siblings.



Bob and Ruth lived many years in Redfield, South Dakota where Ruth raised her family and cared for residents of the James Valley Nursing home. Upon retirement, they moved to be with grandchildren in Indiana and most recently in Sioux Falls.



A family memorial service is planned and Ruth will be interred next to her husband at the Egeland Lutheran Cemetery of rural Waubay next to the church in which she was baptized, confirmed into her strong Christian faith and married. The family requests that no flowers be sent and any memorials be directed to your local humane society to protect the cats she loved so much. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









