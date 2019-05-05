|
|
Ruth Wiese
Sioux Falls - Ruth Wiese, 83, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Bethany Home in Brandon. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Loren of Sioux Falls; son, David (Cindi) Wiese of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Carly, Eve, Mark, and West, and Chelsea; sisters, Lorraine Meester of Little Rock, IA and Dorothy Rosenberg of Luverne, MN; and brothers, Robert (Joyce) Hickman of Duluth, MN and Paul (Jennifer) Hickman of Brandon, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Lynn Hagert.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019