Ryan Arlyn Tofteland
Orono - Age 40, of Orono, passed away peacefully at home February 28, 2020, after more than three and a half years with ALS. He was surrounded by his family in a room overflowing with love.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Finn (8); daughter, Liv (5); parents, Steven and Julie Tofteland of Luverne, Minn.; siblings, Jason (Kate), Rachel (Brandon) and John; grandmother, Marguerite Johnson; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
At the peak of his career in software development, Ryan was proud to launch Toftware Consulting. In 2016, he joined a great team at General Mills.
Becoming a father was perhaps Ryan's greatest achievement. His devotion to his kids was immeasurable—he will be remembered as the best dad ever!
Ryan's loves also included unlimited time with family, basketball and downhill skiing, cotton candy and peanut M&Ms, happy hours with friends, Halloween, traveling, and watching MN Vikings and Twins games.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 3 pm (visitation at 2 pm) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2060 Cty Rd 6, Long Lake, MN 55356.
In honor of Ryan's personal battle with ALS and advocacy on behalf of other patients, memorial donations can be made to the ALS Association MN/ND/SD Chapter at 1919 University Ave W, Suite 175, St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020